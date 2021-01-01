From anna etter
Women's Artisanal Red Fabric Lynn Viscose Satin Terracotta Dress With Floral Print Small Anna Etter
Advertisement
Introduce a sophisticated level of style to your formal look with this Long Sleeve Terracotta Dress Lynn with Floral Print. Made with premium quality satin viscose fabric in a deep cherry red color and botanical patterns at the waist and collar give this dress a truly gorgeous appeal that makes any girl feel like an instant princess. The long sleeves end with a puffed fabric and detailed cuffs with botanical patterns that detail the dress with even more elegance. Composition 55% Viscose 45% Rayon Made with premium satin viscose material Comes in a stunning cherry red color tone Puffed cuffs with pretty botanical patterns Full-length sleeves with buttons at the center Women's Artisanal Red Fabric Lynn Viscose Satin Terracotta Dress With Floral Print Small Anna Etter