Curled delicate and romantic undies in light blue tulle. The style is very delicate and romantic yet sensual. Thanks to the versatile character it can be matched to any bra of our collections with your own personal touch. Lover are our most favorite undies: collect them in any color and fabrics. Couture lingerie means also this, make your experience with Chité intimate by choosing the message you want to embroider on your slip. You may choose any color. Made in Italy. Briefs made in Italian tulle. We only use luxury fabrics, so please treat them with love: hand-wash suggested Women's Artisanal Blue Fabric Lover Sunshine Medium Chitè