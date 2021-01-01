Dark lovely red, a strip of botanical patterns, and full-length arm sleeves make our Immie Satin Dress f a classy option for a day and night out. It's made with premium satin viscose fabric that offers both incredible comfort and a stunning shine that glimmers beautifully. The ruffled bottom adds an elegant touch of style while the side buttons can be left open at the bottom to expose your leg when the time is right! Features: Made with premium satin viscose material Stunning ruffled bottom adds an elegant look to this dress Botanical patterns detail the side of the dress Makes a classy option for a night out with your friends Viscose 60% Rayon 40% Women's Artisanal Red Fabric Long Sleeve Immie Satin Dress With Floral Print Large Anna Etter