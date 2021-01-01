From fairy tong

Women's Artisanal White Fabric Little Sunshine Floral Guipure Lace Mini Dress Large Fairy Tong

Description

The Little Sunshine dress is cut from daisy guipure lace which adds more cuteness to its flowing volume. A slim bodice featuring tulle straps supports a full, three-tiered skirt for a contemporary and relaxed style. Two tulle ribbons can be securely attached to a fixed shoulder location and can be removed by small separate pins (included). Invisible back zipper closure. Our model is 5'9" and wears a size Small. Main Fabric: 100% Polyester Lining: 100% Polyester Women's Artisanal White Fabric Little Sunshine Floral Guipure Lace Mini Dress Large Fairy Tong

