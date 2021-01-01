The Little Sunshine dress is cut from daisy guipure lace which adds more cuteness to its flowing volume. A slim bodice featuring tulle straps supports a full, three-tiered skirt for a contemporary and relaxed style. Two tulle ribbons can be securely attached to a fixed shoulder location and can be removed by small separate pins (included). Invisible back zipper closure. Our model is 5'9" and wears a size Small. Main Fabric: 100% Polyester Lining: 100% Polyester Women's Artisanal White Fabric Little Sunshine Floral Guipure Lace Mini Dress Large Fairy Tong