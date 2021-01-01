Leopard off the shoulder ruffle mini dress with belt This dress is a versatile piece and can be worn anywhere, for a fun lunch date, or evening drinks. The off the shoulder neckline can also be worn above shoulders as well! Made from lightweight cool fabric, it has an elasticated off-the-shoulder neckline, trimmed with ruffles. The dress also comes with a self fabric belt with fun red tassels. Of course let's not forget the must have pockets. Style with sneakers or heels to achieve a low key or a dressed up look. Fabric Care Made in Canada/ Outer 100% Polyester / Machine Wash/ Do Not Bleach/ Do Not Tumble Dry Made in Canada/ 100% Polyester Women's Artisanal Fabric Leopard Mini Dress Small NARCES