A high waist bikini bottom that will become your guaranteed summer favorite. Go retro glam with our vibrant turquoise palm tree print. These figure-shaping bikini bottoms are fully lined with our signature ruched elastic at the back and finished with our copper gecko charm. Blue Palm Tree Print Fabric: 90.0% Nylon and 10.0% Spandex Lotion, sunscreen, oil and chlorine can cause discoloration of this item; this is not a manufacturing defect. Please follow care instructions to keep your swimwear in the best condition. Women's Artisanal Blue Fabric High Waist Turquoise White Palm Tree Print Bikini Bottom Large ELIN RITTER IBIZA