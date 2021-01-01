The Hanelli Halter Top is multifunctional and versatile with its long sash that wraps around the back and ties into a knot or bow and its thin braided tie that can be worn around the neck or over the shoulder. With its gold ring embellishment and deep plunging neckline, it is the perfect addition to complement all occasions. From the water to elite evening events, this piece will take you there. Made flawlessly in Demery Jayne signature fabrics. Hand wash and air dry. Women's Artisanal White Fabric Hanelli Halter Top XL Demery Jayne International