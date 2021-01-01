The Flower Power Mini Babydoll Dress is from the latest Summer Mod Collection. The flirty, floral sleeveless mini dress features a straight-across neckline, voluminous skirt and is here just in time for summer! Upcycled from selvage upholstery fabric with cool tones of retro floral magic and handmade to perfection by grandmother/granddaughter duo, this limited little number is sure to turn heads whether it's dressed up with heels or dressed down with sneakers or boots. The Summer Mod Collection is inspired by retro sixties interiors and juicy summer cravings. Since most TF garments are the product of rescued selvage fabrics, the fiber content is often not provided. Dry clean only recommended. Women's Artisanal Green/Blue Fabric Flower Power Mini Babydoll Dress Small Tessa Fay