EVA - In A World Full Of Trends I Choose To Remain Classic. This timeless design red wine dress is the best choice when you wish to stand out from the crowd. Double-faced pleated construction top with boning ensures a figure sculpting fit while slit in the front adds a flirty charm. You will not have to worry about strapless top because a non-slip silicone lined back will ensure you the ultimate stay-up power. Lined at the lower part of this garment. Stretch fabric. Composition: Main: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane Lining: 97% Acetate, 3% Elastane - Dry clean only - Protect from sharp surfaces like jewelry or watches - Care should be taken when applying deodorant, hairspray or perfume Women's Artisanal White Fabric Eva Strapless Front Slit Corset Mini Dress Medium Nomi Fame