From bezzant swim

Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Diamond Swimsuit Medium Bezzant Swim

$152.00
In stock
Buy at wolf&badgerus

Description

Beautiful diamond shaped one-piece swimsuit with flattering mesh detail around the waist and high leg cut. This swimsuit really contours your body. Perfect to get you standing out this summer at a beach club / pool party. FABRIC - 90% Polyamide, 10% Spandex using Amni Soul Eco® Polyamides, meaning the fabric is fully biodegradable in landfill and recyclable. CARE - Super soft touch comfortable light easy to care for high quality made in Brazil hand wash. Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Diamond Swimsuit Medium Bezzant Swim

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com