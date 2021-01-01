Advertisement
With its printed floral fabric, this long dress is an elegant and feminine option for summer. The matching belt lets you control your unique silhouette and preferred volume. Deva dress is an easy option for events matched with sandals, heels or trainers. This time we chose Air - the original condition of life - as the keyword of our collection. The wind is the breath of life. We designed the prints of the collection in collaboration with Ludovic Thiriez, a French painter living in Budapest. His images fluctuate between reality and surrealism, abstract brush strokes with organic motives form a perfect visual balance. 75% viscose, 22% polyester, 3% elastan Hand wash recommended Wash with like colours to avoid colour transfer Press on reverse side Iron on middle heat Allow 5% shrinkage Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Déva Dress Large ARTISTA