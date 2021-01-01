How about having teatime with happy "paperwork"? Introducing a unique rash guard that is comfortable and stylish. With a loose body worn like a T-shirt on top of a swimsuit. This is a loose style, comfortable to wear, just like wearing a T-shirt on a swimsuit. The neckline has a soft-toned ribbed fabric, that looks youthful. On the chest, a thick fake pocket-like design is added, the color of which is the same as the color of the neckline. It's cool to wear anytime, anywhere. Split sleeve lines add a fashionable and sporty charm. Beautifully cropped to make the waist look slimmer. Not only can it be worn with a swimsuit, but also with a variety of bottoms. Because it is a sunscreen swimsuit worn on a swimsuit, there is no lining and no pads. Bottoms are sold separately. Swimsuits, due to their material, require special caution and care when wearing and washing. In order for the swimsuit to last long, please carefully read the precautions notice included in the package before wearing. We do not compensate for any product damage caused by consumer negligence. The following cases are not eligible for exchange/refund, so please consider these when making a purchase decision. Small trifles, seams, wrinkles, asymmetry These may occur inevitably in the hand-making process. They are not bad products The difference in product color/brightness/color sense There may be differences depending on the monitor circumstances. Women's Artisanal Fabric Crop Style Cover Up Rashguard Swimwear - Paper Work QUA VINO