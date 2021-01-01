From the extreme collection
Women's Artisanal Blue Fabric Blazer Elisabeth Large The Extreme Collection
The compromise that The Extreme Collection has with our craftsmen and sustainability is one of the pillars that our brand and company is founded by, and is also very much integrated in this second collaboration with Pelayo Diaz. For this innovative 2nd capsule collection, Pelayo Diaz proposed a hybrid garment that would be half inspired by military style blazers and half inspired by traditional tailoring. The Fabric selection and trimming was very meticulously chosen, the difficult design and the phases of creation for this garment has involved a lot of time and craftsmanship. It is a garment that can transform your mood and make you feel your very best. 65% POLIESTER, 33% RAYON, 2% PU Women's Artisanal Blue Fabric Blazer Elisabeth Large The Extreme Collection