A truly stunning co-ord set. Doutzen's top and skirt are beautifully crafted with embroidered nude and blue lace in a feminine vintage-inspired design. The fluttery cape-style top features a bandeau jersey underlay and is perfectly complemented by the matching A-line midi skirt. Delicate rose embroidery takes Doutzen to the next level and ensures you will make an unforgettable impression at your next event. Channel Gatsby elegance with an embellished hair piece, sultry smokey eyes and a glossy red lip. Handmade Floral sequin embroidery Top and skirt underlay Cape-style top A-line midi skirt Skirt length: 77 cm 75% polyester, 25% polyamide Dry clean or gentle hand wash Proudly designed & made in the United Kingdom Women's Artisanal Blue Doutzen Embroidered Lace Co-Ord Midi Dress Small Sarvin