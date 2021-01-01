Look no further for the perfect occasion dress this season! Beautifully crafted in dark blue guipure lace that delicately hugs your figure, our Hannah midi dress will showcase your curves in the classiest of ways. Falling below the knee in a scalloped hem, this midi dress boasts a shorter slip lining that also serves to highlight the detail of the lace. Pair with nude heels and an elegant up-do for weddings, formals or any special occasion! Handmade Luxury guipure lace Midi length Invisible back zip closure Fitted design Concealed hook fastening Short sleeves Dress length: 117 cm 100% polyester Dry clean or hand wash Proudly designed & made in the United Kingdom Women's Artisanal Dark Blue Hannah Guipure Lace Short Sleeve Midi Dress XS Sarvin