From qua vino
Women's Artisanal Purple Daily Yoga Pants - Urban Loose Fit Pintuck Pants Ash Large QUA VINO
This is the daily yoga pants that will give you the ultimate freedom. With a loose wide fit, you can freely move around anytime, anywhere, and can wear it comfortably. The high waistline makes the legs look longer, and it is good to match with short-length tops such as bra tops and shot tops. The 7cm long band securely holds the waistline and draws attention with stylish color points. The wide pintuck folds and long rise length give a classic look and complete a wider fit, covering the pelvic line loosely. The incision line from the center of the thigh to the bottom work as a visual point that makes the legs look even longer. Polyester 80% , Polyurethane 20% Wash with similar colours at 30ºc Do not iron Do not tumble dry Do not use bleach Made in Republic of Korea