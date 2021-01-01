From cotoswim
Women's Artisanal Cream Fabric Byron One Shoulder Top Eco Swim XS cotoswim
Advertisement
This retro-inspired style is carefully designed for you to provide you safe experience while doing your water activities without compromising a gorgeous and sexy appearance. A strong elastic band under the bust offers great support during low until high impact water sports. This top is a long line crop and offers support for bigger breast sizes. Fabricated from Italian high-quality material made from ECONYL® - 100% regenerated nylon yarn from ocean plastic, 78% Recycled Polyamide 22% Lycra, UPF 50+ Self-lined, ultra chlorine resistant, sun cream and oil resistance, better shape retention, soft, pilling resistant. Made and tested in the island of the Gods and perfect waves, Bali. Always hand rinse with fresh cold water. Air dry flat to avoid stretching. Do not dry under direct sunlight Direct heat, high heat, chlorine, fabric softener and other chemicals will ruin the integrity of the fabric over time. Do not put your swimwear through a washing machine or dryer. Do not iron, bleach or soak your swimwear. Women's Artisanal Cream Fabric Byron One Shoulder Top Eco Swim XS cotoswim