From nologo-chic
Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Zen Midi Dress - Aqua Medium NoLoGo-chic
No ordinary garment. This is a fabulous easy wear dress made of panels of 3 different prints stitched together with delicate French seams. A new addition to our loungewear collection, a dress to wear where you will. At home, at weekends, lounging or lazing. This beautiful garment is ready and waiting for you when you need to take some time for yourself. There is a neat V neckline, easy fit with three-quarter length sleeves. Side slits for ease of walking. Block printing is a centuries-old craft, using hand carved wooden blocks. Though it might be the simplest and slowest of all textile printing methods, it some of the most beautiful results. Fabric printed by such methods only become more loved over time. Pure washed cotton. Hand or machine wash with similar colours at 30 degrees. Iron if preferred.