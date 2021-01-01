These safari style cargo shorts give the utilitarian trend a modern and sophisticated look. This multi-pocket piece includes a separate strap and features removable chain-attached pockets, allowing you to wear them in many ways. Featuring the Statement Collection's signature quilting showcases the craftsmanship and design detail. Complete the look with a t-shirt or tank. Material: 100% cotton twill Orange Removable exterior pockets Lightweight Loose fit Low rise Made in Los Angeles Women's Artisanal Orange Cotton Venice Cargo Shorts In Medium Thale Blanc