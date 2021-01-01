The Utility Stretch pant with Organic Cotton is a versatile pant with zipper detailing. Superior comfort and breathability. Can be worn from the office to dinner. Details: PYRATEX® Core I 92% GOTS certified organic cotton 8% ROICA elastane Made in New York. BODY CARING PROPERTIES: Highly Breathable Excellent molding performance Warmth retention with Insulating properties Anti-irritation ECO-FRIENDLY PROPERTIES: The organic cotton in this fabric is blended with ROICA elastane, a 100% degradable replacement for traditional elastane. It is eco-friendly because it has: Reduced oil content (1-3%) Reduced water consumption in scouring and dyeing process Reduced air pollution Reduced energy consumption High UV resistance To take care of it, machine wash warm and lay flat to dry. Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Utility Stretch Pant Medium Kajal New York