From terra dea
Women's Artisanal Navy Cotton The Boardwalk - Reversible One Piece Swimsuit XS Terra Dea
Hit the boardwalk in style in this reversible one-piece, with colour block navy on one side and a sleek diagonal stripe on the reverse. Team it with your favourite kaftan before hitting the beach, the super-soft material makes it an ideal body suit as well as swimsuit. With a high neck front, unique twisted rope straps, a backless silhouette & high rise hips giving off sexy but classic vibes! Its triple layered for superior comfort, control and coverage. Made by us in the UK! Using ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon from ocean and landfill waste. Made using ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon from ocean and landfill waste. Ethically made in UK based studio. 78% Recycled PA 22% EA To keep your garment looking its absolute best we recommend washing as follows: Hand wash in warm water. (or on a very delicate cool cycle) Do Not tumble dry Do Not iron Store in the cotton bikini bag provided Ultra chlorine resistant, sun cream and oil resistant, shape retention & muscle control, UV protection, super soft to the touch, extra comfort, reversible