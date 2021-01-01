Sweatshirt FREEDOM IS GOLD Angelika Józefczyk The sweatshirt with a loose cut and FREEDOM IS GOLD sign The sign is made by holographic illuminates foil and has different colors depends on the light. The sweatshirt is made with 100% soft-touch cotton jersey. Raglan sleeves, crew neck with ribbed detailing on the neckline, hemline, and wrists. The golden decoration is resistant to washing and ironing. The sweatshirt is made in Poland. The golden inscription does not crack and does not change its appearance if we follow a washing recipe. Made in Poland Choosing the size please have a look at appropriate circumference of the bust, waist, and hips. Cotton knitwear Oeko-tex standard Machine washable at 30 c Women's Artisanal Green Cotton Sweatshirt Freedom Is Gold Large Angelika Jozefczyk