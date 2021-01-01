Yes! They are super comfy, they are easy to wear and they are black baggy pants with a twist! The burnt orange stitches on our baggy pants adds quality and style! You will love the large front pockets. The hidden elastic band at the lower waist has a burnt orange adjustable ribbon for a perfect fit. You can top these baggy pants with our Silver and Gold Garnished Sweatshirt with Camo Digital Print. Care: Delicate wash 30 degrees Composition: 65% Cotton 35% Polyester Made in TURKEY Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Super Comfy Baggy Pants Medium Lalipop Design