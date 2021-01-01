A well done blazer that gives us a sense of trust and power, that's for sure. Our strong point are our blazers because of its excellent cuts and the quality of its fabrics, with its impeccable finishes and a dose of boldness. The craftsmanship on this white blazer is shown on its sleeves, metallic anchors and bows, applied by hand, one by one. All our blazers are different and each of them are special. We work with a blend of natural fibers. A fabric used for haute couture because of its quality and longevity. Its complicated to make a blazer like this. 51% COTTON 26% WOOL 23% LINEN Women's Artisanal White Cotton Studded Blazer Giulia XL The Extreme Collection