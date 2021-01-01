This red shirt is styled with long bishop sleeves and a Nehru collar. It has gathers at the shoulders and two red buttons on the cuffs. Darts at the bust ensure a flattering fit. The shirt fastens in the front with 5 big red buttons. The hemline is rounded. Tuck into a high-waisted pencil skirt and slip on a pair of high heels for head-turning style. 97%cotton-3%elastane Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tunble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Red Cotton Shirt With Bishop Sleeves Large Conquista