Beautiful handmade swimming cap turban toppers. Limited edition in Liberty of London print. Designed to be unique, playful and add a little bit of glamour. We hope these handmade swimming cap toppers will bring joy and laughter to a growing community of sea and cold water swimmers. Uniting in some collective fun. These are scull cap turbans. Worn tightly to the head as a swimming cap would. Made from the finest Liberty of London print 100% Tana Lawn cotton. Super light weight and easily washed or rinsed and dried between swims. These are designed to be worn comfortably over silicone swim caps or on their own depending on your preference to protecting your hair from the elements and waterproofing. WASHING RECOMMENDATIONS Salty Sea Knot Turbans are made with 100% Tana Lawn cotton by Liberty Fabrics. We recommend machine or hand washing at 20C or put on a simple rinse wash or hand wash after each swim - and hang out to dry. Iron if you wish! Women's Artisanal Cotton Salty Sea Knot - Swimming Cap Topper - Swim Turban - Capevista M/L Tot Knots of Brighton