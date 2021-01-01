This dark grey top is crafted in stretch jersey rib style fabric. It has a wide rounded neckline with a 2cm trim in the same fabric. It has long raglan sleeves with 8cm cuffs in the same fabric. It has patches on the elbows. The hem is 8cm wide in the same fabric. There is a print on the left with decorative metal detailing. 95%cotton-5%elastan Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Grey Cotton Round Neckline Dark Print Top Small Conquista