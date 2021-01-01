From sophia-enjoy thinking
We are so excited to add fashion accessories to the SOPHIA - Enjoy Thinking collections with the launch of the "Eternal Collection- the bag campaign", an exclusive range that includes shopper bags, pouches, clutch bags, tote bags and beach bags. Designed to conveniently fit to any social setting from day to night, work to date, casual to classy. It comes in 5 colourways and digitally printed designs and we cannot decide which is our favourite. Choosing from the Goddess Artemis or our colourful maze this clutch is the perfect size to carry your ipad or tablet and always remain stylish and unique. All the bags are designed and handmade in Greece with the brand continuing to embrace its core values by using Classical Greek elements and design but always with a modern twist. Front: 100% Polyester. Digital print. Back: 65% Polyester 35% Cotton. Waterproof Lining 100% Polyester. Machine washable 30 degrees, no tumble dry. Comes in a 100% cotton pouch. Women's Artisanal Cotton Printed Clutch Bag Nike Labyrinth SOPHIA-ENJOY THINKING