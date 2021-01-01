Timeless and elegant, these mint candy stripes give a little rhythm to your cotton lounge shorts. With a stunning Liberty cotton cord, to add a little luxury. A trendy addition to your sleepwear collection and perfect for wearing around the house. Hand-crafted in the softest cotton, our lounge shorts are light and breathable. These shorts are elasticated at the waist, with eyelets, a Liberty bow and small opening at the bottom of the leg for maximum comfort. Made with love in our atelier in Lille. 100% Cotton 100% Liberty of London cotton cord. Women's Artisanal Green Cotton Peppermint Candy Stripe Lounge Shorts XL LE COLONEL