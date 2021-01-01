This voluminous dress made from a mid-weight organic cotton. Featuring a boxy straight fit with ruched back panel for volume, easy access side pockets and a zip closure on the back. This product is manufactured with care and transparency using solar energy and the highest quality fabrications by a fairly paid, skilled craftsman. Although all garments differ, why not try: washing less regularly, hand washing or wash colder (we recommend washing at 30 degrees), using earth friendly/concentrated detergents, hang out to dry and reduce ironing. Manufacturing: East Yorkshire, England. Fabrication: 100% organic cotton. Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Organic Sculpted Dress In XL Rozenbroek