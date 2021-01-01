Java Hokokai An old batik motive, often displaying plants and flowers to avoid the interpretation of human and animal images as idolatry, in accordance with local Islamic doctrine. However, the butterfly theme is a common exception. The word Hokokai comes from Japanese and the motif was designed when Indonesia was colonized by Japan around 1940. Open Back Mini dress with red leather detailing and pockets. Classic cut with an edge 100% skin friendly cotton Beautiful leather detailing and metal buttons. Adjustable straps and an invisible back zipper Batik 100% Cotton Leather detailing Recommended Cold Hand Wash or Dry Clean Women's Artisanal Red Cotton Open Back Mini Dress Hokokai Small relax baby be cool