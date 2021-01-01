From snider
Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Normandie Dress XL SNIDER
Black ponte bodice with crinkled black stripe linen/cotton combo for dress skirt and removable self-tie belt. Wide notched A-line skirt silhouette. Inner bustle with four ties convert skirt to asymmetric ruched silhouette and desired hem length. Side-slit pockets. Elasticized double scoop neck. Cap sleeves can convert to off-the-shoulder. Shoulder point to hem tied up is 44.5", dress down is 49" based on size S. The inspiration for the Spring/Summer 2019 Collection stems from the last uncompleted novel, "The Garden of Eden", by Ernest Hemingway. This book is Staci Snider's reoccurring daydream of travel, freedom, love, and life in all of its vastness and complexities, and the constant lure of the sea. 54% LINEN, 27% COTTON, 19% POLYESTER, COMBO 69% COTTON, 28% POLAMID, 3% ELASTANE. DRY CLEAN ONLY.