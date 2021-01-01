The dress has a sport top made of double-layer material. The skirt part is longer on the sides and shorter in the front and on the back. It is a very stylish, sporty yet playful dress providing super comfortable all-day wear. The dress is made of stretchy middle-thick cotton, which is a great quality long-wearing, non-pilling, and non-fading material. It provides a soft, comfortable, and natural feel. Material: 95% cotton, 5% elastane Machine wash 30°C, permanent press. All NON+ products are handmade. Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Non652 Sleeveless Asymmetric Dress Large NON+