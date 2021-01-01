From non+
Women's Artisanal Grey Cotton Non526 Turtleneck Dress With Tie-Belt Large NON+
This turtleneck dress is very comfortable and elegant day wear. The dress has an A-line skirt with a pocket on one side and a tie-belt. It is a smart casual must-have BASIC piece for every day wear. The dress is made of cotton futter, which is the thickest material in the NON+ collection. It is a great quality long-wearing and non-fading material. It provides soft, comfortable and natural wear. Material: 95% cotton, 5% elastane Machine wash 30°C, permanent press. All NON+ products are handmade.