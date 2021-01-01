This loose-fit casual dress has a looser top and a tighter bottom part. The name refers to the special cut of the sleeves which provides very comfortable wear. The dress has a pocket in the front and is made of stretchy middle-thick cotton, which is a great quality long-wearing and non-fading material. It provides soft, comfortable, and natural wear. Material: 95% cotton, 5% elastane Machine wash 30°C, permanent press. All NON+ products are handmade. Women's Artisanal White Cotton Non518 Bat Dress With Pocket Large NON+