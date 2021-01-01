This Morning Star Top has a classic 70s look with cut-out back. It is unmistakably elegant and eye-catching. Featuring a turtle neck and luxurious metallic fabric, this form fitting beauty will certainly leave all eyes on you. Wear with a flowing skirt for a chic casual look or dress up with jeans or leather pants for a night out. 58% nylon, 42% polyester Lining Cotton Pull on top Stretch Fabric Fully lined Turtle neck Cut out back Do Not Bleach Do Not Tumble Dry Dry Cleanable Gentle Cold Hand Wash Reshape Whilst Damp Cool Iron Women's Artisanal Red Cotton Morning Star Top - Wine Glitter Small Cobbler's Lane