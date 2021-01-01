These culotte trousers are perfect for all seasons. Wear them in the summer with pumps or sandals and then pair them with trainers or boots in the autumn and winter. The box pleats creates beautiful movement to these trousers whilst still keeping them elegant. The wide waistband and adjustable and detachable belt brings in your waist in all the right places to create a flattering look. This print was hand painted by Isabel and is inspired by the multiple colours that can be seen in the Costa Brava region in Northern Catalonia, Spain. 100% Cotton Machine Wash at 40 Degrees Made in UK Women's Artisanal Cotton Matilda Marinace Culotte Trousers Large Isabel Manns