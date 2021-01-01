From madre natura
Women's Artisanal Green Cotton Lilly Pilly Mini Skirt Small madre natura
Advertisement
This Eighties new wave tailored mini skirt has pleats and a zipper opening at the left. It features two back pockets with the madre natura label. Fabric: 95% Cotton 5% Elastane (Deadstock fabric) Fabric is made in Italy. The fabric feels/looks: Slight stretch and return, flat and dry cotton elastane blend. mn Care: Love our planet and your product by washing less, gentle cold machine wash, line dry flat, do not tumble dry, only green dry cleaners. Designed and made in Sydney, Australia. mn Afterlife: Do not throw your product in the trash, send it back to www. madrenatura.com. au We only made small quantities (small runs of production) which means it's very limited. Women's Artisanal Green Cotton Lilly Pilly Mini Skirt Small madre natura