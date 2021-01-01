Advertisement
The Koh Rong Lounge Top is designed to be the perfect in-between PJ top and vacation blouse with its relaxed fit and adjustable waistband front. The silhouette is intentionally long in the back and shorter in the front. Made out of dead-stock linen leftover from fast-fashion factories in Cambodia. Wash linen products in low temperatures in lukewarm or cold water. Use the gentle machine cycle and use a mild detergent. Machine dry on tumble and on low temperatures. Once item is mostly dry, remove from dryer and lay flat to dry. PRODUCT DETAILS: Oversized fit for ultimate comfort V-Neck modest collar Relaxed drop shoulders Balloon sleeves with elastic in the hem for a custom fit Adjustable drawstring front waist for a custom fit Long in the back for more coverage Made out of dead-stock linen leftover from fast-fashion factories Linen fabric content is 80% linen and 20% cotton Ethically made in Cambodia Women's Artisanal Green Cotton Koh Rong Linen Lounge Top XXL Nary