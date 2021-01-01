These jeans have been carefully designed to portray the colorful embroidered flowers that are so representative of the state of Oaxaca. We have embodied their beauty through our particular vision in a subtle and respectful way, creating an everyday basic item made with comfortable denim. 100% Cotton Hight waist four pocket Girlfriend jeans. Ripped acid wash look. Metallic orange sewing thread in contrast. Embroidered with ceramic yarn on right side. Functional left rear pocket and pocket print on rear right. Green and red two color zipper in fly. Matte orange engraved button. Made in Mexico Model: 1.77 m / 27 Machine wash inside out with like colors. Women's Artisanal Orange Cotton High Waist Embroidered Ripped Jeans 26in nök bön