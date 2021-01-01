BRAND NEW for 2021, our harem trouser in our deep raspberry Happy Jaal print - perfect for lounging and loafing this spring. Hand-block printed on 100% organic cotton with gentle eco-dyes, they have pockets, a comfy smocked waist and ankle cuff and are perfect teamed with a simple white vest, or paired with our matching Happy Jaal relaxed shirt for a jumpsuit vibe (pictured). Care: Please gently hand-wash our clothing in cool water or use a cool 30 degree hand wash setting, cool iron and do not tumble dry. This shirt has been made from 100% organic cotton and has been hand block printed by our artisans outside Jaipur. Women's Artisanal Grey Cotton Happy Jaal Yoga Pants Medium Dilli Grey