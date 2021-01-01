Our extra special Hand-painted floral sweatshirt. Made from a high-quality 100% Better Cotton Initiative cotton fabric. The shape is very relaxed, imagine wearing a men's sweatshirt - it's that relaxed and perfect to carry on these hot summer days in the evening, so much of a cooler alternative than a jacket! Each flower is hand-painted with love all over: ) in a pretty light pink and fuchsia with a border of black to make the flowers stand out against the wood green hand-dyed sweatshirt. So if you fancy something a little special, sustainable, and stylish - this is the one. Also makes a super gift! Machine Washable, wash inside out Women's Artisanal Green Cotton Hand Painted Floral Sweatshirt Large Quillattire