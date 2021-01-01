These full length indigo mélange sweatpants are crafted in jersey stretch fabric. The waist is elasticated with a tie in the same fabric running through internally and tying at the front. The tie has silver metal stoppers at the ends. There is a slant pocket on either side. The cuffs are elasticated creating gathers. This garment is styled with a long leg and a loose fit. 50% cotton - 45% Pl - 5% elastane Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Full Length Indigo Mélange Sweatpants Small Conquista