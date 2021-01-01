Invest in a pair of our ankle boots this season. Made in Spain with 100% leather, they are timeless products of excellent quality that you´ll continue to wear year after year. With its very soft leather in black patent leather and a 5.5cm square heel, they are very comfortable and you´ll be able to wear them throughout the day. Ermine Glossy Black is made in Spain with 100% leather. Its patent leather is very easy to clean. Dampen a soft cotton washcloth with very little water and a tiny bit of mild soap. Wipe down the outside of the patent leather with the damp soapy cloth, and finish drying the patent leather with a soft polishing cloth. Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Ermine Glossy Shoes 7 UK Augusta the Brand