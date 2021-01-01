From studio myr
Women's Artisanal Yellow Cotton Denîmes Medium STUDIO MYR
This unique, elegant cotton jumper is part of our collection Denîmes, and inspired by the intriguing qualities of denim fabric and jeans: its colours, its details, and the process of fading and the softness of a long worn jeans. To reflect this image, this one-of-a-kind jumper is knitted in a special technique making the fabric look wasted due to use and light. By the use of ultra soft Pima cotton, the jumper feels lovely soft and comfortable to the skin. The design of the jumper is minimalistic, as a frame for the intriguing pattern and sophisticated, feminine details as a broad v-neck both at the front and at the back, 3/4 sleeves and small elegant slits at the end of the side seams. Colours: golden yellow with light denim blue. 100% first class mercerised Pima cotton. Wash by hand. Spin on a low level. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry. Iron on 'cotton'. Take care with jewellery and sharp objects. Conscientiously made in Holland, according to the zero-waste principle.