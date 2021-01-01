This cotton shirt shaped with a unique lapel that meets at a snap fastening and has three concealed snappers in a row to fit your desired look. Featuring cut out cropped puff sleeves, cropped length, relaxed fit with a V neck. We offset this influential style with our Semi Flared Navy Skirt for an effortlessly empowered look. Pair it with a sculptural boot for a contemporary city look. Made in Istanbul's high end fashion ateliers in boutique quantities with a strong focus on sustainability. ~French seam finishes. Fabric Contents: Cotton %100 Care Instructions: Dry Clean Only Women's Artisanal Gold Cotton Cold Shoulder Puff Sleeve Lapel Top (en Yellow) Small Femponiq London