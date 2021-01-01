For adventurous summers, when exuberant nature is combined with undiscovered beaches, cosy towns made of stones, gourmet experiences at every cornet and beautiful landscapes. Super comfortable shoes without any altering of the timeless lines of design is the key to success at Flabelus. Handmade in Spain by our local artisans. Each unique, none of our Flabelus slippers are exactly the same as the others. Flabelus are very easy to clean, they just need to be washed with a little brush under cold water. All materials are water friendly, including velvet. External shoe is made of 100% natural satin Sole is recycled bicycle tires Inner shoe is 100% recycled cotton Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Cantábrico Slippers Shoes 8 UK Flabelus