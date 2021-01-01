This light, airy dress is made from soft organic cotton, perfect for the warmer months. It has a wide boat neck and short cap sleeves, creating a lovely outline through the shoulders. Bold, complementary colours and contrasting textures split the dress at the waist, while the pleated skirt adds extra shape. The dress is finished with pockets at the hips. The Brigid dress comes in two colours: one has a white top section that drops into a beige skirt, and the other has a black top and dark grey skirt. Both are made from 100% certified organic cotton and are each limited to 100 pieces. 100% Certified Organic Cotton Fair Trade Vegan Made in England Washing Instructions Delicate Wash Women's Artisanal White Cotton Brigit Dress & Beige Medium Bo Carter