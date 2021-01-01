From nologo-chic
Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Botanical Pyjama Large NoLoGo-chic
Soft-washed, pure cotton, woven especially for NoLoGo-Chic and ultimately hand block printed by skilled artisans. Here is the new addition to our loungewear collection, a Top and Trouser set to wear where you will. At home, at weekends, sleeping, lounging or lazing or to wear most days on holiday. This beautiful set is ready and waiting for you when you need to take some time for yourself. A neat yoke with a V-neck. Three-quarter length sleeves with a turn back cuff. The back length is 6 cm longer than the front. The Trousers have soft elastic waist at the back and a flat front with 2 side pockets and a patch pocket at the back. This gorgeous garment is hand printed in 6 metre lengths, therefore every garment will be slightly different. Block printing is a centuries-old craft, using hand carved wooden blocks. Though it might be the simplest and slowest of all textile printing methods, it some of the most beautiful results. Fabric printed by such methods only become more loved over time. We recommend hand wash or machine wash with similar colours at 30 degrees. Iron if preferred. 100% Pure Cotton. Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Botanical Pyjama Large NoLoGo-chic