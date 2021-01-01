From madre natura
Women's Artisanal Brown Cotton Boronia Flares Medium madre natura
These Seventies high-waisted fitted and flared hem pants have darts at the waist to create a shape and a zipper opening on the left side seam. They feature two pockets at the back and the madre natura label. Fabric: 98% Cotton 2% Elastane (Deadstock fabric) Fabric is made in Italy. The fabric feels/looks: Stretch and return, shiny cotton elastane twill. mn Care: Love our planet and your product by washing less, gentle cold machine wash, line dry flat, do not tumble dry, only green dry cleaners. Designed and made in Sydney, Australia. mn Afterlife: Do not throw your product in the trash, send it back to www. madrenatura.com. au We only made small quantities (small runs of production) which means it's very limited.